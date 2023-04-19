DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,768 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Fortis by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 415,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 1,306.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 198,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 413,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 209,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

