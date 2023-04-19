DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,374 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.80.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $263.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.05 and a 200-day moving average of $275.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

