DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,679 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $166.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

