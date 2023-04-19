DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,032 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

