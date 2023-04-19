Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

