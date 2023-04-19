Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $35,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,451 shares of company stock worth $1,276,344. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

