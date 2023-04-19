Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.45 billion-$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.74 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,344. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

