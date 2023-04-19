Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DVN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after buying an additional 378,590 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

