e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of ELF opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $94.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

