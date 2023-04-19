Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

