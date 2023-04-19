Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

