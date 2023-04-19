Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after buying an additional 1,759,924 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,030,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

