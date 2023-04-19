Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,386 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enovis were worth $16,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Enovis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.69 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENOV. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

