Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETRGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.41.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

