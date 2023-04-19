EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $160,336,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $98,634,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

EOG stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

