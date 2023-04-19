Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Equitable worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Equitable by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Trading Up 1.5 %

Equitable stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.