Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Etsy by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.13.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,668 shares of company stock worth $7,475,781 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

