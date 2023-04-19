Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 175,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

