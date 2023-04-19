Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,447 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.