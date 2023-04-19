Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

