Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $697.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $685.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $711.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.