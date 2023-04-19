Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Up 6.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.38. 168,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,680,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Specifically, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

