First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 3.70% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1,094.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 107,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CRPT opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

