FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FMC were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.10. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

