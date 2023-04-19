Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $19.35 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

