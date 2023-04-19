Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Up 40.5% in March

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,910,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 135,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 145,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 45.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

