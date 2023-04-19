Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $163.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FNV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNV opened at $154.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.40. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $168.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

