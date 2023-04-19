Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.63. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 374,406 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $927.88 million, a PE ratio of 361.36 and a beta of -0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 238,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 1,772,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7,692.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 1,986,249 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

