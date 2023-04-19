Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $387.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.71.

Gartner stock opened at $317.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Gartner by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Gartner by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Gartner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Gartner by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

