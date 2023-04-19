General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $229.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.