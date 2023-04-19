Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.79.

NYSE:MMC opened at $174.89 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

