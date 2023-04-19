Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 109 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $150.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

