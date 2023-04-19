Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 12,688 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

