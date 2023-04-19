Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000.

ULST opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $40.29.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

