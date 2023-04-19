Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $93.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

