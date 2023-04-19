Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $817,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,684 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average is $121.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

