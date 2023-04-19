Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 5,326 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

