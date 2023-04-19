Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stake Reduced by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,586,000.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

