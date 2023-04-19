Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $116.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

