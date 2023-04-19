Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,010 Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HISF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HISF – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HISF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $950,000.

NYSEARCA HISF opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

