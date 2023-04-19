Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 620 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $131,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.