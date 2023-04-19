Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $270,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

ILMN stock opened at $228.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $352.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

