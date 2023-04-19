Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $363,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,614 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,855,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.