Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of BLDR opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

