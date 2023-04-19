Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

