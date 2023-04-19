Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

