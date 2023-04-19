Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

