Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Antero Resources by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.