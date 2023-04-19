Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FAAR opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

