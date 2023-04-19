Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,893,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 122.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.